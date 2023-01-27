How to save $200 a month on Groceries!
If you want to save money on your grocery bill... leave the kids at home!
Now obviously that isn't always possible but according to a new study parents will spend roughly 35% more when shopping with kids compared to when they shop by themselves!
To put an actual price to it.... that's $179 per week with the kids or $133 alone. That's $46 per trip or roughly $200 a month, or around $2400 a year!
So why does it cost more with the kids? Maybe the bribes of a treat if they behave, more spontaneous purchases, and longer time in the stores!
Photo credit: Unsplash
