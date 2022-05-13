HRF Lottery, Ticket Sales, Sport and Rec Grant

Hospitals of Regina Foundation Lottery

Hospitals of Regina Foundation is pleased to announce the winner of our 2022 Spring Home Lottery $1.4 Million Grand Prize Showhome and $30,000 CASH is Doreen Willerth of Indian Head, SK.

Also winning big are: Michael Fox of Regina, SK and Brenden Bennett of Regina, SK, who won the Go Your Own Way Adventure Package, and Mary Lynne Birrell of Regina, SK is the winner of $617,050 Cash from the lottery’s 50/50 Add-on.

All winners will be notified in writing by MNP and the complete list of winners will be published at hrfhomelottery.com on May 20th. Thank you to our community for your amazing support of the 2022 Spring Home Lottery!

Tickets on Sale This Morning

Country Thunder single day passes and Kane Brown tickets on sale this morning at 10 am

https://www.iheartradio.ca/purecountry/regina/concerts-events

Adapted Sport & Recreation Grant

The city is now accepting applications for the Adapted Sport & Recreation Grant. This grant supports projects and initiatives that enhance inclusion and increase accessibility in sport and recreation, while promoting active and healthy lifestyles for people with disabilities.

Two-hundred thousand dollars will be distributed among the top eligible applicants. The deadline to apply is June 23 at 4:45 p.m.

https://www.regina.ca/about-regina/grants-scholarships/community-investment-grants/