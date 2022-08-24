I Know There Is A Hate On For Paper Straws, But......
I like to people watch. You get to see all sorts of things that can be cool, fun, or downright unusual.
Take this for instance. Try this at the next Riders game and let me know how it goes. Tim (in for Brandon)
Need to Know: Gyms removed from PST expansion, Summer Handmade Market, Riders Financial ReportProvince halting PST expansion on Sask. fitness, gym memberships. Summer Handmade Market this Sunday! Saskatchewan Roughriders still feeling effects of pandemic according to latest financial report.
Dog River, Saskatchewan Could Be Immortalized in LEGO!A LEGO creator is hopeful a version of the Corner Gas set can reach 10,000 votes to be considered for production. It has the Ruby cafe and the Corner Gas gas station including the entire main cast and several vehicles like the Dog River police car.
Need to Know: Tax Credit, Fajardo Starting, Juke Box Mania$500 tax credit cheques coming for Sask. residents this fall. Riders' Fajardo will return as starting QB against Lions. Only 9 table left for Juke Box Mania.
Sacheen Littlefeather Will Receive An Apology From the Academy AwardsSacheen Littlefeather, who refused to accept an Oscar on Marlon Brando behalf in 1973 will receive an apology from The Academy Awards in September of this year.
Need to Know: Concert Announcement, TV Production in Regina, Spray Pad ClosedThomas Rhett is coming to town! A New TV production will be filmed in Regina! Spray pad closure for the day.
