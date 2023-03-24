I Used To Play Dungeons and Dragons Long Before It Was Cool

Back in the 80s my brother, myself, and a few friends would spend our weekend nights playing D&D, the pen and paper version. We'd start after supper and quite often not get home till the sun was coming up.

Since then, it's become pretty hip to play the game, either PnP, or on PC. And a few movies have been made about the game that's been in existence since 1974.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves looks pretty cool. This is apparently the film's final trailer, and in this one, they poke a little fun at the board game-turned-movie franchise. The film stars Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Paul, Hugh Grant, and Michelle Rodriguez.

I'm looking forward to this!

Tim (in for Brandon)