Ice Cream That Tastes Like A Dive Bar Is the Snack Of The Summer!

If you’ve ever walked into a dive bar, breathed in that sticky, dank, musty smell and felt a strong desire to lick various parts of the venue to capture that taste, then today is your lucky day.The chance to taste a dive bar — sans whatever disease you may contract from if you actually licked the floor — is now a dream that can be achieved, in the form of an ice cream bar.

Tipsy Scoop, a New York-based brand that sells liquor-infused ice cream, to give people the chance to eat the flavors of a classic dive bar and celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ice cream bar. It combine a “delicious peanut swirl,” as an ode to “the saltiness of the quintessential dive bar snack” with a hint of tobacco smoke flavor “reminiscent of that unforgettable dive bar scent.” The stickiness of the floor has even been captured by the “gooey caramel swirl” and carbonated candy is mixed in to provide the “iconic Champagne of Beers effervescence in every bite,” all of it tied together by dark chocolate to “evoke the dark wood and dim lighting ambiance that all good dives share” — and the bars even contain 5% alcohol.

So who wants to relive the old bars days by snacking on this ice cream treat?