If Someone Was Spring Cleaning Your House What Would Be The Strangest Thing They Would Find?

169643530_1113952859120028_3383824480793922964_n

Happy Spring!

Have you started spring cleaning yet.

The strangest thing someone would find in my house it would be a picture frame that I glued on pictures of Jennifer Lopez that I found in magazines for my girlfriend now wife! (romantic, I know)

If someone was spring cleaning your house what would be the strangest thing they would find? Tell us here.

One of our listeners Alisha sent in this picture with the response: ``My shower curtain.A sloth wearing Bermuda shorts and eating pizza while riding a unicorn.``

 

 