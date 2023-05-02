They say there are no dumb questions, but here's one: Is cereal "soup"?

Over 20,000 people took an online poll, and 1 in 9 said YES. 11% of us think that in a technical sense, cereal is also soup.

Here are five more ridiculous questions, and how people answered . . .

1. Can you smell air? 68% said yes. 32% said no, you can smell stuff IN the air, but not air itself.

2. Is tea just dirty water? 18% said yeah, pretty much.

3. Is Santa having elves ethical? That's assuming they get room and board, but no actual money. We're split on that one: 53% said yes, and 47% said no.

4. Is a smoothie really just baby food for adults? 17% said yes to that one.

5. Does pizza taste better in a square or a circle? 25% think square pizza is better.