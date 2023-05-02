iHeartRadio
Is Cereal "Soup"? Plus Five More Ridiculous Questions


They say there are no dumb questions, but here's one:  Is cereal "soup"?  

Over 20,000 people took an online poll, and 1 in 9 said YES.  11% of us think that in a technical sense, cereal is also soup.

Here are five more ridiculous questions, and how people answered . . .

1.  Can you smell air?  68% said yes.  32% said no, you can smell stuff IN the air, but not air itself. 

2.  Is tea just dirty water?  18% said yeah, pretty much.

3.  Is Santa having elves ethical?  That's assuming they get room and board, but no actual money.  We're split on that one:  53% said yes, and 47% said no.

4.  Is a smoothie really just baby food for adults?  17% said yes to that one.

5.  Does pizza taste better in a square or a circle?  25% think square pizza is better. 

