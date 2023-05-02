Is Cereal "Soup"? Plus Five More Ridiculous Questions
They say there are no dumb questions, but here's one: Is cereal "soup"?
Over 20,000 people took an online poll, and 1 in 9 said YES. 11% of us think that in a technical sense, cereal is also soup.
Here are five more ridiculous questions, and how people answered . . .
1. Can you smell air? 68% said yes. 32% said no, you can smell stuff IN the air, but not air itself.
2. Is tea just dirty water? 18% said yeah, pretty much.
3. Is Santa having elves ethical? That's assuming they get room and board, but no actual money. We're split on that one: 53% said yes, and 47% said no.
4. Is a smoothie really just baby food for adults? 17% said yes to that one.
5. Does pizza taste better in a square or a circle? 25% think square pizza is better.
-
-
Useless Question of the Day - May 3rdHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Hunter Brothers Show, Dog Park Warning, Summer Leisure GuideThe Hunter Brothers are coming to Regina! Flooding at the Dog Park. The City’s Summer Leisure Guide is Now Available.
-
Useless Question of the Day - May 2ndHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Concert Announcement, Johnny Reid Show, Vacation DaysConcert Announcement at 8 this morning! Yesterday we announced Johnny Reid is coming to town. Did you use all your vacation days?
-
Useless Question of the Day - May 1stHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
AI Will Create Your Meal Plan!Stumped for what to make for a meal? Let AI take over and give you the perfect recipe!
-
Need to Know: Concert Announcement, Golf Courses, Smile CookiesConcert Announcement at 8 AM! Golf Course opening this week! Smile Cookies are back!
-
Gone in 92 seconds winner!We got to make the winning call this morning for Gone in 92 seconds!