Is "Planes, Trains, and Automobiles" the Best Buddy Movie Ever?
On this day in 1987 the movie "Planes, Trains, and Automobiles" premiered starring John Candy (we still miss him) and Steve Martin (is it just me or is he a really handsome man?). I haven't seen it in years, but it sticks with me after all this time.
Two unlikely people are forced to travel together to get home and face all sorts of obstacles.
This scene, to me, is classic.
You know what? I may just try and track this movie down and watch it this weekend.
Tim
