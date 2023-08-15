Is the Magic Eight Ball Accurate? MMMMAAAAYYYBBBBEEEEE
I've never had one, but the Magic 8 Ball has been in use for decades. Is it accurate? Not sure. Will it or A.I. replace fortune tellers? Not sure of that either.
Maybe this movie short will answer all questions for you.
Useless Question of the Day - August 17thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
Need to Know: Burgers to Beat MS, Boots on the Beach, Fall Leisure GuideA&W - Burgers to Beat MS is today! Some details for Boots on the Beach!!! The Fall Leisure Guide is now available online for non-residents!
Useless Question of the Day - August 16thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
Need to Know: Dog Swim, Floats for Kids, Full House at the Humane SocietyDog Swim Registration is open! Root Beer Floats in support of children's miracle network hospitals! The Regina Humane Society has a FULL HOUSE which means we need to get some pets home!
Useless Question of the Day - August 15thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
A Sask Shout Out to the Chinese Cultural Society and Kung Fu ReginaI love it when the community comes together. I'm not sure how long this took to do, but it made the neighbourhood look that much better.
Need to Know: Baseball Canada Cup, Downtown Cinema, Fall Leisure Guide2023 Baseball Canada Cup Championships! Downtown Cinema Movie Announcements! City Offers Exciting Programming with Fall Leisure Guide
Useless Question of the Day - August 14thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
There's Only ONE Way To Cut a Grilled CheeseScience says to truly enhance the flavour of your grilled cheese sandwich, cutting it diagonally is the best. Okay, maybe not. Maybe the cheese is the most important part.