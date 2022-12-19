Jeff Foxworthy’s “Redneck 12 days of Christmas” Total Cost

Last week we found out how much it would cost for the "12 Days of Christmas" ($23,597.95), Bob and Doug Mckenzies version ($1164.74), and Metro’s “11 Days of Christmas” ($200,840.10)!

Today as per a listener (Heather) request we’ve found the total for Jeff Foxworthy’s “Redneck 12 days of Christmas” and apparently it’s not cheap being a Redneck!

Grand Total: $168,193.98

Here’s the Break Down:

Twelve pack a bud – Sask Liquor has it listed at $33.49



Elevin wrastlin' tickets - Next WWE event tickets are 78.75 each x 11 = $866.25



Ten a Copenhagen – 23 x 10 = $230



Nine years probation – According to the John Howard Society of Canada “The average cost per person per year for community supervision (parole, probation) was estimated by the Parliamentary Budget Officer at 18,000” so $18,000 x 9 = $162,000



Eight table dancers – According to a SK website 8 “table dancers” can be hired for $2000 per 1 hour show plus tips. Here’s a free tip: DON’T GOOGLE THIS AT WORK! :p



Seven packs of Redman – 18.32 x 7 = $128.24



Six cans of spam – 3.97 x 6 = $23.82



Five flanel shirts – From Marks Work Warehouse 34.99 x 5 = $174.95



Four big mud tires – From KalTire I found Nitto Trail Grappler M/T tires starting at 422.81 = $1691.24



Three shot gun shells = 39.99 for 20 from Cabela’s so divide by 20 x 3 = $5.99



Two huntin' dogs = ADOPT DON’T SHOP! Humane Society adoption fee is 320 x 2 = $640



And some parts to a Mustang G.T = Kijiji brought up a Mustang GT exhaust for $400 so we’ll go with that!

Photo: Unsplash