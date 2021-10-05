iHeartRadio
JESS MOSKALUKE TALKS ABOUT HER UPCOMING COUNTRY/ORCHESTRAL CONCERT

Saskatchewan’s own Jess Moskaluke will be performing with the Regina Symphony Orchestra for a unique and magical concert event, taking place on October 16, 2021 at the Conexus Arts Centre. Brandon Hall talks to the CCMA nominated Jess about the cool country/orchestral concert and more! 

