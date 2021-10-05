JESS MOSKALUKE TALKS ABOUT HER UPCOMING COUNTRY/ORCHESTRAL CONCERT
Saskatchewan’s own Jess Moskaluke will be performing with the Regina Symphony Orchestra for a unique and magical concert event, taking place on October 16, 2021 at the Conexus Arts Centre. Brandon Hall talks to the CCMA nominated Jess about the cool country/orchestral concert and more!
-
Need to Know: Agribition Tickets, Sweep Alerts, SK Winter GamesAgribition is back in the saddle with new events, pro rodeo, and celebrity appearances to mark its 50th show. Sign up for Sweep Alerts - Fall Sweep Begins Soon. 2022 Saskatchewan Winter Games to require proof of vaccination.
-
Need to Know: Winter Closures, Sisters in Spirit Walk, Parks SurveyCity of Regina Outdoor Spaces - Preparing for Winter Closures. All are welcome at the Sisters in Spirit Walk today (Oct. 4th), in honour of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. Help Shape Regina’s Parks and Open Spaces - Take the Parks Master Plan Survey.
-
Need to Know: Pats Game Day, Proof of Vaccination, Noise on RingWhat you need to know ahead about proof of vaccination requirement, The Regina Pats Hockey Club announced plans to host a Home Opener Tailgate, The City Looks at Vehicle Noise on Ring Road.
-
SK Vax Verifier App is now available for downloadThe SK Vax Verifier application allows businesses and organizations to scan the proof of vaccination QR codes from customers/patrons, and validate their vaccination status.
-
Need to Know: Truth & Reconciliation Day, Pats New Jersey, Good NieghborsTruth and Reconciliation Day, The City is introducing Regina’s Good Neighbour Guide, Pats To Debut New Third Jersey this weekend.
-
Skittles Is Changing Its Green Flavor AgainApple is out; which flavor is in?
-
Need to Know: Curling & Vaccines, Protocols in care homes, Wildlife StudyCOVID vaccines will be mandated at Regina Curling Clubs, Mask protocols in Sask. long-term care homes expanded, & the U of R and Royal Saskatchewan Museum are Partnering on an Urban Wildlife Research Project.
-
Need to Know: Agribition Update, QR codes, Water PressureAgribition Update, QR codes removed from Sask. vaccination records due to privacy breach, Residents in Moose Jaw could experience water pressure loss due to Pumphouse work.
-
Need to Know: Pats Community Initiatives, Sports Betting, Waste DaysPats Announce Two Community Initiatives, Locally-operated online casino games, sports betting to launch in 2022.