Just A Saskatchewan Girl Sledding With Her Chicken!

This is so wholesome and Saskatchewan.This past weekend, four-year-old Lennon Poole got out her blue plastic saucer sled, grabbed her feathered friend, Chickyboo and headed for the snow. Lennon does not limit her affection to chickens. In the past, she has staged birthday parties for the farm's dogs and dragged her pony into her playhouse for tea parties. The four-year-old's grandmother put video of the sled ride up on social media platform TikTok. The video is approaching 100,000 views.