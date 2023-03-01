Kevin Malone's Chili Recipe

Brian Baumgartner who played Kevin Malone on The Office was recently on the Today show and shared his own personal chili recipe! So if you ever wondered what all that chili that hit the floor in the show would have tasted like... here's your chance!

Ingredients

1 large yellow onion, chopped or 1 cup chopped shallots

1 green bell pepper, chopped

2 cloves garlic, diced

1 tablespoon grapeseed oil or cooking oil

2 pounds lean ground turkey or lean ground beef, undrained

1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

1 (24-ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 (16-ounce) can tomato sauce

1/2 cup water (optional)

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons salt

4 teaspoons chili powder

2 teaspoons ancho chile powder

4 teaspoons oregano

1 teaspoon sugar

1 (16-ounce) can pinto beans in mild chili sauce, undrained

1 (16-ounce) can kidney beans in mild chili sauce, undrained

shredded cheddar cheese, to serve

This is it, folks. My own personal go-to chili recipe. Has it been passed down for generations? No. But it serves as my own best chili recipe that I cook all the time. Don't be afraid to play! Like it spicier? Add red pepper flakes or spicy chili beans. Like it thicker? Feel free to cook this over the stove all day (just add water as needed for best consistency).

This is my personal favorite recipe but know that it is always changing. I love exploring new flavors and employing new techniques every time I make it — so you should feel free to make any adjustments you love too! Have fun with your garnishes!

Sour cream and shredded cheese are classic options, but you can change it up with pickled jalapeños, avocado mash or crumbled tortilla chips. Just make sure what you choose complements your chili.

Preparation

1. In a large pot, sauté the chopped onion, green bell pepper and garlic in grapeseed oil over medium-high heat.

2. Add in the turkey or beef. Before the meat has completely cooked, add the tomato paste. Finish browning the meat completely.

3. Stir in the remaining ingredients, except the beans and the cheese. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat. Cover and simmer on low heat for 30 minutes (or longer until the desired consistency is reached), stirring occasionally.

4. Add in the beans 20 minutes before serving (you can't add the beans in right away or they get mushy).

5. Serve with sharp cheddar cheese.

SOURCE: Today Show

Photo by stephanie monfette on Unsplash