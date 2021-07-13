Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream Now Exists

Just in time for National Mac and Cheese Day (July 14th), Kraft and Van Leeuwen have teamed together to bring us mac and cheese ice cream.

Both companies wrote that their concoction is “a cool, creamy scoop of ice cream that brings that comforting, nostalgic feeling from a warm bowl of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.”

The ice cream uses that same orange cheese powder inside Kraft's iconic blue box to give the ice cream its cheesy flavor.

Want to try some? You can order the mac and cheese ice cream on July 14th at Van Leeuwen stores nationwide or at VanLeeuwenIceCream.com. It'll cost ya $12 per pint.