Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream Now Exists
Just in time for National Mac and Cheese Day (July 14th), Kraft and Van Leeuwen have teamed together to bring us mac and cheese ice cream.
Both companies wrote that their concoction is “a cool, creamy scoop of ice cream that brings that comforting, nostalgic feeling from a warm bowl of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.”
The ice cream uses that same orange cheese powder inside Kraft's iconic blue box to give the ice cream its cheesy flavor.
Want to try some? You can order the mac and cheese ice cream on July 14th at Van Leeuwen stores nationwide or at VanLeeuwenIceCream.com. It'll cost ya $12 per pint.
-
Need to Know: MLB All-Star Anthem, Masks at the Airport, SnowbirdsJess Moskaluke will sing the Canadian National Anthem at tonight’s MLB All-Star Game, Snow Birds to pay honour to Cowessess First Nation, & Regina Airport Authority has Eased Mask Restrictions but not entirely Lifted.
-
Need to Know: Takeaway Alcohol, Mayor Bet 2.0, Chance to win 25 k!With Restrictions Lifted SK Restaurants can no longer Sell Takeaway Alcohol, Mayor Vaccination Bet Volume 2.0 between Regina and Saskatoon, Pure Country’s 25 K Double Play starts today!!!
-
Need to Know: Dean Brody Tickets, Fire Bans, & Curling ChampionshipDean Brody tickets on Sale this morning at 10:00 AM, Fire ban for Sask. provincial parks and crown lands, Regina to host 2022 men's provincial curling championship.
-
Need to Know: Concert Announcement, WWCFL Returns, & Beetles!We have another concert announcement this morning at 8:00, Regina Riot return to the field Saturday, & City of Regina works to control leafy spurge weed with beetles!
-
Need to Know: Free Fishing, Regina and the Olympics, & MosquitosThis Weekend (July 10th-11th) is “Free Fishing Weekend” in Saskatchewan, Regina’s own Kenzie Priddell will represent Canada at the Olympics, Mosquito count is up 45 times in Regina compared to last year’s rate!
-
Need to Know: Rider Tickets, Albert Street UnderpassRoughrider’s single-game tickets now on Sale, Local Artists have begun work on the Albert Street Underpass, Google removes nine popular apps that stole users’ Facebook passwords.
-
Need to Know: #StickItToCOVID Victory, Riders Camp, Record TempsRegina Claims #StickItToCOVID Victory over Saskatoon, Riders announce training camp roster and schedule, 34 Sask. communities broke temperature records on Friday: Environment Canada.
-
Need to Know: Cool Down Spots, Breaking Records, Accessible CampingThere are multiple locations throughout Regina where cool down spaces can be offered in times of extreme heat, SaskPower breaks summer power demand record, & More Accessible Features are coming to SK Provincial Parks
-
Need to Know: Concert Announcement, Pats Schedule, Blueberry RecallA Couple concert announcements coming up this morning, The Regina Pats released their 34-game home regular season schedule, Food Recall Warning – Dole Brand Fresh Packed Blueberries recalled due to Cyclospora.