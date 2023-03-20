Life Hack: How to Remove a Band-Aid with No Pain
There are two schools of thought for removing band-aids: Slow and painful, or quick and painful. But what if there was a THIRD way?
Some guy on TikTok posted a band-aid trick that's supposed to let you remove them with NO pain. So what's the hack?
Here's a hint: Have you ever used Command Strips before? They're the sticky things people use to hang stuff. Their big selling point is they don't leave a mark on your wall when you take them off. To remove them, you pull a tab at one end of the strip, so it slowly stretches its way off. If you do it right, it doesn't rip any paint off.
The band-aid hack works the same way. Get one end up a little, just enough to get a grip on it. Then instead of pulling it away from your skin, pull ALONG your skin so it stretches.
A bunch of people online tried it and claim it works. (We tried it on a hairy arm, and it did seem to work pretty well.)
@sidneyraz stop ripping bandaids off #todayilearned #tipsandtricks #lifehack ♬ original sound - sidneyraz
