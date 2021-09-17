LISTEN: SASK ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: JUSTIN LABRASH
The Pure Country Sask Artist Spotlight shines on Justin LaBrash. Brandon Hall chats with Justin about his historic CCMA nomination, his outdoor summer concerts and why Lumsden, Sk should put up a billboard with his face on it!
You can find out more about Justin labrash here.
-
Need To Know: Masks, Dog Parks and RidersMandatory masks/ proof of vaccination policy for Sask, Ross Industrial Off-Leash Dog Park will be temporarily closed, Riders are back in action today against Toronto.
-
NEED TO KNOW: Banding Trees, Covid Notifications, and RidersNow is the time to band your trees, all initial notifications for COVID test results are now a automated service, The Riders have announced more details on the new Covid-19 verification program
-
You Could Earn $1,300 for Watching 13 Horror FilmsThis company is looking for a "horror movie heart rate analyst".
-
-
Need to Know: Smile Cookies, Dog Swim, QCM, Advanced PollsTim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign Starts Monday, Next weekend is the City’s annual Dog Swim, Queen City Marathon - Getting Ready for Your Race Weekend, Advance polls open today.
-
Need to Know: Dog Swim, WHL Schedule, Regina Floral ConservatoryNext weekend is the City’s annual Dog Swim, WHL changes regular-season schedule due to ongoing border issues, Regina Floral Conservatory reopens after 18 months.
-
Blue's Clues' Steve Surprises Grown-Up Fans He Left BehindI'm not crying, you're crying ... okay fine, we are both crying.
-
Need to Know:Stolen Bike Prevention, Automated Flaggers, Covid TracingHow to help Protect your Bike from Theft, Automated flaggers introduced as part of Sask. highways pilot project, Sask. residents with COVID-19 asked to notify their own close contacts.
-
Need to Know: National Day for Truth & Reconciliation, Fire Alert, QCMCity of Regina Recognizes National Day for Truth & Reconciliation, New “Autism Alert” helping Regina Fire better help those with ASD, GMS Queen City Marathon - Getting Ready for Your Race Weekend.