LISTEN: SASK ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: JUSTIN LABRASH

The Pure Country Sask Artist Spotlight shines on Justin LaBrash. Brandon Hall chats with Justin about his historic CCMA nomination, his outdoor summer concerts and why Lumsden, Sk should put up a billboard with his face on it!

 

You can find out more about Justin labrash here.

