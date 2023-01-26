Luke Bryan Addresses His 'Absurd' Dustin Lynch Comments

After some fans were offended by Luke Bryan's onstage banter towards Dustin Lynch at Crash My Playa, Luke is clearing things up. Here's what went down. Luke was warming up the crowd before Dustin Lynch came out on stage. The two are longtime friends. This time when he welcomed his friend to the stage, some fans in the crowd felt that his remarks were a little out of line. Shared by someone on TikTok, here's what Luke said.

Luke addressed the situation on his Instagram Stories. "Greetings from a flooded cornfield. Doing a little duck hunting," he began. "Dustin Lynch is one of my dearest friends on the planet," he went on to clarify. "No one respects him more than I do ... My introduction of him was complete sarcasm. Those words that I used were so absurd I figured everybody would take it as sarcasm. Obviously, some people didn't." He continued, “I spoke to Dustin. I love him. He and I are all good, and I apologize to anybody that doesn’t understand my humor and sarcasm.” Dustin hopped on his Instagram Story, writing, “Thx for the call, love ya bro ❤️. All good."