Man Gets Six Pack Tattooed On Stomach

A man in the UK wanted a six-pack without the hard work and sacrifice, so he got the muscles tattooed on his stomach.

Tattoo artist Dean Gunther posted the video of his work on Instagram.

He said, "It’s been one of my most unusual requests. He always wanted to have a six-pack, but he’s not too keen on going to the gym or doing a diet."

Gunther continued, "So, he decided that by getting a six-pack tattoo, he will always look summer ready while still being able to enjoy beer and good food."

The tattoo took two days to finish.