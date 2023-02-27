Man Sets Record By Visiting Disneyland for 2,995 Days In A Row
A California man has set a Guinness World Record for visiting Disneyland for 2,995 consecutive days.
Jeff Reitz was officially recognized for the record last week.
Reitz went to Disneyland every day from January 1st, 2012, and ended on March 13th, 2020. The only reason the streak stopped was because of the pandemic. Guinness finally certified the mark last Tuesday.
The streak started when Reitz visited the park after becoming unemployed.
After getting a job as a hospital worker, Reitz recalled, "Even to hold a full-time job required me to keep close tabs on the park calendar along with my own to be sure I could make it into Disneyland before it closed when they had special events."
Reitz would usually walk around the park. He didn't get on a ride every time, but his favorite is Mr. Toad's Wild Ride.
-
Useless Question of the Day - March 3rdHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Riders Signing, City removing TikTok, Nissan RecallRiders sign Receiver Derel Walker. City of Regina removing TikTok from employee-issued mobile devices. Nissan Recalls Over 800K SUVs; Key Defect Can Cut Off Engine.
-
Useless Question of the Day - March 2ndHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Service Dog Recognized, Ice Shack Removal, Supporting Kids Help PhoneRegina Police Service service dog recognized! Removal of Ice Shacks coming up. A new song and campaign supporting Kids Help Phone.
-
Viral TikTok shows son covering parents' kitchen in peanut butterThat is one way to celebrate "National Peanut Butter Day!"
-
Useless Question of the Day - March 1stHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Kevin Malone's Chili RecipeIf you love The Office and always wondered how Kevin's chili would have tasted here's your chance!
-
Need to Know: Snowblower Recall, "Survivor" odds, Catalyst CommitteeSnowblowers sold at Canadian Tire recalled. Saskatchewan’s Kane Fritzler has the 6th best odds to win “Survivor”! Here's how much Regina Catalyst Committee's proposed projects could cost.
-