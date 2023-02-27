Man Sets Record By Visiting Disneyland for 2,995 Days In A Row

A California man has set a Guinness World Record for visiting Disneyland for 2,995 consecutive days.

Jeff Reitz was officially recognized for the record last week.

Reitz went to Disneyland every day from January 1st, 2012, and ended on March 13th, 2020. The only reason the streak stopped was because of the pandemic. Guinness finally certified the mark last Tuesday.

The streak started when Reitz visited the park after becoming unemployed.

After getting a job as a hospital worker, Reitz recalled, "Even to hold a full-time job required me to keep close tabs on the park calendar along with my own to be sure I could make it into Disneyland before it closed when they had special events."

Reitz would usually walk around the park. He didn't get on a ride every time, but his favorite is Mr. Toad's Wild Ride.