Maybe Basic Movements Are Important For Health
I've been a fan of kettlebells for a long time. So much in fact, I own my own and used to teach kettlebell classes.
And as I get older I've become a bigger supporter of movements that are low impact, take little to no equipment, and can be done almost anywhere.
Maybe I should add some basic crawling and rolls to my fitness regimen.
Primal movements have been a rage lately and you might already be doing some of them in your current routine.
Check out this article about movements our ancestors did long before the squat rack was invented.
This is also a good excuse to get down on the floor and play with your kids.
-
Jordan Wins Name that SoundName That Sound closed up with Jordan winning $3,650!!!
-
Need to Know: Name that Sound Blitz Day! SK Winter games! Humane Society 50/50We could open the phone line up until we get a winner for Name That Sound! The 2023 Saskatchewan Winter Games are running until February 25th in Regina! Humane Society 50/50 - Go BIG So They Go HOME!
-
Useless Question of the Day - February 17thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: HRF VIP Prize Deadline, The Chicks Tickets on sale, Old Dominion Ticket specialHospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery VIP Prize Deadline is today (Feb. 17th) at midnight! The Chicks World Tour Tickets go on-sale this morning! Last day for Old Dominion Ticket Special!
-
Useless Question of the Day - February 16thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Fill the Seats, HRF VIP deadline, Frost NumbersFill the Seats today with Canadian Blood Services! Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery VIP Prize Deadline is tomorrow (Feb. 17th) at midnight! A look at Frost Regina winter festival by the numbers!
-
Need to Know: Fill the Seats, The Chicks Tour, Riders SigningsHelp us Fill The Seats for Canadian Blood Services tomorrow (Thursday, February 16th). Win your way to see The Chicks and Maren Morris! Riders make Trevor Harris, Jake Wieneke signings official.
-
No Love For The Purple Dinosaur, New Look Slammed By InternetWhat do you think of Barney's neww look?
-
Useless Question of the Day - February 14thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!