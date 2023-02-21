Maybe Basic Movements Are Important For Health

I've been a fan of kettlebells for a long time. So much in fact, I own my own and used to teach kettlebell classes.

And as I get older I've become a bigger supporter of movements that are low impact, take little to no equipment, and can be done almost anywhere.

Maybe I should add some basic crawling and rolls to my fitness regimen.

Primal movements have been a rage lately and you might already be doing some of them in your current routine.

Check out this article about movements our ancestors did long before the squat rack was invented.

This is also a good excuse to get down on the floor and play with your kids.