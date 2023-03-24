Maybe I'm Biased, But I Have A Favourite Of These Two Versions

There is probably a whole generation of Carrie Underwood fans born after she won American Idol in 2005. She is also the most successful winner of that show and is apparently worth $140 million. Number two is Kelly Clarkson at $40 million.

Carrie nailed a performance of Heart's "Alone" and Simon Cowell made a bold, but correct prediction.

HOWEVER!!!!

While Carrie did a great job, I think this version is better - maybe I'm biased as I've known Jess for a long time. But maybe I'm right. :)

What do you think? I think the Jess Moskaluke version is amazing and even more so when she sings it live.

Tim (in for Brandon)