Maybe I'm Biased, But I Have A Favourite Of These Two Versions

jmosk

There is probably a whole generation of Carrie Underwood fans born after she won American Idol in 2005. She is also the most successful winner of that show and is apparently worth $140 million. Number two is Kelly Clarkson at $40 million.  

Carrie nailed a performance of Heart's "Alone" and Simon Cowell made a bold, but correct prediction. 

HOWEVER!!!!

While Carrie did a great job, I think this version is better - maybe I'm biased as I've known Jess for a long time.  But maybe I'm right.  :)

 

What do you think?  I think the Jess Moskaluke version is amazing and even more so when she sings it live.

Tim (in for Brandon)

