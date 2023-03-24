Maybe I'm Biased, But I Have A Favourite Of These Two Versions
There is probably a whole generation of Carrie Underwood fans born after she won American Idol in 2005. She is also the most successful winner of that show and is apparently worth $140 million. Number two is Kelly Clarkson at $40 million.
Carrie nailed a performance of Heart's "Alone" and Simon Cowell made a bold, but correct prediction.
HOWEVER!!!!
While Carrie did a great job, I think this version is better - maybe I'm biased as I've known Jess for a long time. But maybe I'm right. :)
What do you think? I think the Jess Moskaluke version is amazing and even more so when she sings it live.
Tim (in for Brandon)
I Used To Play Dungeons and Dragons Long Before It Was CoolIn my youth, I used to play D&D. It was something we never really bragged about, but now, after many years, it's become cool. Well, it's always been cool, but in the last few years it REALLY became cool.
Need To Know: Milky Way, HRF Early Bird Deadline, Regina Spring ShowMilky Way Ice Cream to open for the season, HRF Early Bird Prize Deadline is today, Regina Spring Home Show is one week away.
Saskatchewan's Population Has IncreasedThe growth in our province increased by nearly 30,000 people last year. We haven't had growth like that since 1914. Saskatchewan is now at 1.2 million residents.
Powdered Beer Now Exists!You just mix it with water and stir.
Need To Know: Sask Population Grows, HRF Lottery, Film GrantSaskatchewan’s population surpasses 1.2 million, HRF Early Bird Prize Deadline, Sask. boosts film grant by $2M
Let's Call It the Connor Bedard Effect - Saskatoon Was BuzzingThe impact Connor Bedard has had on the WHL is immense. In fact, the game on Sunday between the Blades and Pats was the largest ticketed event for the Saskatoon Blades Sasktel Centre.
STAR WARS FAN REJOICE! FICTION IS BECOMING FACT!Since 1977 the Star Wars franchise flirted with things we could only have dreamed of. But now, some of those wild and imaginary ideas are becoming reality. No, we can't fly in our own little space ship, but...... lightsabers have become a reality.
Need To Know: Evening In Greece, Lee Brice, Most Affordable City To Live In“An Evening in Greece” raises $250,000 for the Hospitals of Regina Foundation, Win a Beer Drinking Opportunity with Lee Brice, Tenille Arts and Josh Ross, Regina ranked the 2nd most affordable Canadian city for first time homeowners
