Mayo-Nog

Eggnog

Have you ever been drinking some egg-nog and thought, "hey this could use some mayo!"??? Me either... but for some reason it's a new drink.

If you're brave enough here is the recipe! Make sure and blend it well because no one wants a chunk of mayo in there! YUCK!!!

Frozen Mayo-Nog (makes 2 servings)

  • 1/4 cup Hellmann’s Mayonnaise
  • 3 ounces whole milk
  • 3 ounces heavy cream
  • 3 ounces simple syrup
  • 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1½ ounces rum (preferably Ron Zacapa)
  • 1½ ounces apple brandy (preferably Laird’s)
  • 1½ ounces cognac (preferably Grand Marnier)
  • 1 cup ice

Add all ingredients into a blender with ice and blend until smooth. Garnish with a dusting of cinnamon.

 

Photo: Unsplash

