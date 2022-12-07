Mayo-Nog
Have you ever been drinking some egg-nog and thought, "hey this could use some mayo!"??? Me either... but for some reason it's a new drink.
If you're brave enough here is the recipe! Make sure and blend it well because no one wants a chunk of mayo in there! YUCK!!!
Frozen Mayo-Nog (makes 2 servings)
- 1/4 cup Hellmann’s Mayonnaise
- 3 ounces whole milk
- 3 ounces heavy cream
- 3 ounces simple syrup
- 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1½ ounces rum (preferably Ron Zacapa)
- 1½ ounces apple brandy (preferably Laird’s)
- 1½ ounces cognac (preferably Grand Marnier)
- 1 cup ice
Add all ingredients into a blender with ice and blend until smooth. Garnish with a dusting of cinnamon.
Photo: Unsplash
