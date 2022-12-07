Have you ever been drinking some egg-nog and thought, "hey this could use some mayo!"??? Me either... but for some reason it's a new drink.

If you're brave enough here is the recipe! Make sure and blend it well because no one wants a chunk of mayo in there! YUCK!!!

Frozen Mayo-Nog (makes 2 servings)

1/4 cup Hellmann’s Mayonnaise

3 ounces whole milk

3 ounces heavy cream

3 ounces simple syrup

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1½ ounces rum (preferably Ron Zacapa)

1½ ounces apple brandy (preferably Laird’s)

1½ ounces cognac (preferably Grand Marnier)

1 cup ice

Add all ingredients into a blender with ice and blend until smooth. Garnish with a dusting of cinnamon.

Photo: Unsplash