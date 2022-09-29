McDonald's Launching Happy Meals for Adults

It's about time! McDonald's is launching Happy Meals for adults - but for only a limited time beginning October 3rd.

You can pick a Big Mac or 10-piece nuggets with your meal - and, yes, adults get a toy!

Toys include a creepier version of old school mascots Hamburglar, Grimace, and Birdie while Mickey D's introduces a new character called Cactus Buddy.

No word on the cost of the Adult Happy Meal.