Meet The World's Oldest Cat


 The world's oldest living cat just celebrated her 32nd birthday.  Her name is Rosie, and her owner is still waiting for Guinness to certify it.  But the current record-holder is only 27 years old.   The record for oldest cat ever still belongs to a cat from Texas named Creme Puff, who died at 38.)

