Meet The World's Oldest Cat
The world's oldest living cat just celebrated her 32nd birthday. Her name is Rosie, and her owner is still waiting for Guinness to certify it. But the current record-holder is only 27 years old. The record for oldest cat ever still belongs to a cat from Texas named Creme Puff, who died at 38.)
-
-
Useless Question of the Day: June 6thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
It's About Ducking TimeSome Big Changes coming to Autocorrect
-
Need to Know: Free Trees, Worst Airline, Accessibility PlanTree Seedling Giveaway June 7! The Worst Airline in Canada. Regina looking for public opinion on accessibility plan
-
Useless Question of the Day - June 5thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Pure Country Sacks HungerHelp us fill bellies and the shelves of the Regina Food Bank as with Pure Country Sacks Hunger!
-
Need to Know: Pure Country Sacks Hunger, SCMA Awards, City MowingPure Country Sacks Hunger in support of the Regina Food Bank! 34th Annual SCMA Awards coming up this week! Find out when the City is mowing your parks
-
-
Useless Question of the Day - June 2ndHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!