Over the last couple days we found out how much it would cost for the "12 Days of Christmas" ($23,597.95) and Bob and Doug Mckenzies version ($1164.74)

Today as per a listener (Karen) request we've found the total for Metro's "11 Days of Chirstmas" and this one seems to be the MOST expensive yet!!!

Total: $200,840.10

Here's the breakdown:

Eleven pails of borscht – From Prairie Meats – 7.90 x 11 = $86.90

Ten pounds chasnyk [garlic], - $4.00-$6.00/per LB so we'll go with the middle for $5 x 10 = $50

Nine months pregnant - When you add up the cost of pregnancy, birth, preschool, healthcare, housing, food, education, and other expenses, the total can exceed $200,000. According to MoneyWise

Ate all my supper – FREE!!

Seven four by two - 5.03 x 7 = $35.21

Six overalls - Dickies Bib Overall 80 X 6 = $480

Five golden rings-of “kubasa,” [kovbasa] = 8.47 x 5 = $42.35

Four “holubchi” (cabbage rolls) = dozen for 26 / 3 = $8.67

Three rubber boots, = Well they don't come in threes... so we had to buy 2 pairs! Congrats Metro you got a bonus boot! 66.94 x 2 = $133.88

Two pyrohy (pierogi) = bag is 7.25 so I'll say 2 for = $0.60

And a bowl of sour cream for me. = $2.49

Next week as per Listener Heather's request we'll total up Jeff Foxworthy's list!

