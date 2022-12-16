Metro's "11 Days of Christmas" Total Cost
Over the last couple days we found out how much it would cost for the "12 Days of Christmas" ($23,597.95) and Bob and Doug Mckenzies version ($1164.74)
Today as per a listener (Karen) request we've found the total for Metro's "11 Days of Chirstmas" and this one seems to be the MOST expensive yet!!!
Total: $200,840.10
Here's the breakdown:
Eleven pails of borscht – From Prairie Meats – 7.90 x 11 = $86.90
Ten pounds chasnyk [garlic], - $4.00-$6.00/per LB so we'll go with the middle for $5 x 10 = $50
Nine months pregnant - When you add up the cost of pregnancy, birth, preschool, healthcare, housing, food, education, and other expenses, the total can exceed $200,000. According to MoneyWise
Ate all my supper – FREE!!
Seven four by two - 5.03 x 7 = $35.21
Six overalls - Dickies Bib Overall 80 X 6 = $480
Five golden rings-of “kubasa,” [kovbasa] = 8.47 x 5 = $42.35
Four “holubchi” (cabbage rolls) = dozen for 26 / 3 = $8.67
Three rubber boots, = Well they don't come in threes... so we had to buy 2 pairs! Congrats Metro you got a bonus boot! 66.94 x 2 = $133.88
Two pyrohy (pierogi) = bag is 7.25 so I'll say 2 for = $0.60
And a bowl of sour cream for me. = $2.49
Next week as per Listener Heather's request we'll total up Jeff Foxworthy's list!
Picture: Upsplash