Miranda Lambert Meatloaf Recipe

Miranda’s Meatloaf Recipe

2 lbs. ground beef

1 lb. ground breakfast sausage (mild or regular)

1/2 sleeve of finely crushed saltines or Ritz crackers

2 eggs

1 dash of Worcestershire

1 tsp. prepared mustard

1/2 c. brown sugar

1/4 c. ketchup

1/2 c. finely chopped bell pepper

1/2 finely chopped onion

Mix all the above ingredients together (best option: dig in with both hands!). Put into a baking dish (casserole or loaf style).

Bake at 350° for 1 hour. Prepare topping while baking.

Topping:

Blend together 1 c. ketchup and 1/4 c. brown sugar.

After baking, pour grease off of loaf. Spread topping over meat generously. (If using a large pan you may need extra; use ratio above.) Place pan back in the oven for 15 minutes to bake. Let cool for 5-10 minutes before cutting.