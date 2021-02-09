Mom Bakes Amazon Delivery Box Cake For Shopaholic Son’s Birthday

It’s not weird to get people cakes that reflect something they love, right? Nina Williams, recently shared a photo of the cake she whipped up to celebrate her son Kane’s 24th birthday—and it's a completely edible creation that looks just like a box from Amazon sitting on a porch. Nina says she banned her son from her bake shop, Nina’s Cake Cabin, ahead of his February 2nd birthday, and then tricked him into thinking it was a package for him on his actual birthday. She added that her son gets packages from Amazon almost weekly. The cake was made with chocolate, raspberry jam, and buttercream!