Mom Hit With Cleaning Bill After Giving Birth In Taxi

Farrah Cacanindin was on her way to the hospital for a routine checkup when she suddenly felt labor pains kick in and her water broke five minutes into the 13-mile trip.

She thought she had more time and told the driver just to conitinue on... but she was wrong and her daughter, Naia, was born in the back of a moving taxi while the driver had Farrah's doctor on the phone!

Mom and baby are doing well! But a little shocked after receiving an invoice from the taxi company for more than $100, which includes a cleaning fee.

Who's in the right? Should the company chargered her for the cleaning fee??