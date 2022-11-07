Mom Hit With Cleaning Bill After Giving Birth In Taxi
Farrah Cacanindin was on her way to the hospital for a routine checkup when she suddenly felt labor pains kick in and her water broke five minutes into the 13-mile trip.
She thought she had more time and told the driver just to conitinue on... but she was wrong and her daughter, Naia, was born in the back of a moving taxi while the driver had Farrah's doctor on the phone!
Mom and baby are doing well! But a little shocked after receiving an invoice from the taxi company for more than $100, which includes a cleaning fee.
Who's in the right? Should the company chargered her for the cleaning fee??
Useless Question of the Day - November 8thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
The World’s Most Beautiful Sounding Names, According To SciencePrinciples of linguistics such as iconicity (or ‘sound symbolism’) and the research emerging from this field reveals that some words – and therefore names – sound better than others. So taking that into account... some names should sound better than others!
Call This Number to Get a Pep Talk From KindergartenersFeeling a little off this morning??? Need a Pep talk?? Well this Kindergarten class has you covered!
Need to Know: Snow Routes, Red Sox Tickets, Flight CancellationsThe City of Regina has declared snow routes in effect. Regina Red Sox Tickets on Sale. Expect more flight cancellations and disruptions after weekend outage, WestJet says.
Rescue Dog Named Van Gogh Creating Art With His TongueThis is one talented dog
Useless Question of the Day - November 7thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
Need to Know: Remembrance Day Ceremony, Halftime Show, Snow Removal BylawThe Regina Royal Canadian Legion will be holding a Remembrance Day Ceremony at the Brandt Centre on November 11. CFL fans can expect to see Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Jordan Davis and Canadian, Josh Ross perform at this year’s Grey Cup Halftime Show. The City is officially enforcing its snow-removal bylaw which could mean property owners who do not clear sidewalks could face a $100 fine.