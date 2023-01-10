More Taco Bells Could Open In Saskatchewan As Part Of An Expansion
I don't recall ever eating at a Taco Bell, but maybe it's time I seek one out. Or at least wait till one comes to Regina. Maybe.
It was released yesterday (on a Monday) that a bunch more will open.
A missed opportunity - they should have announced it today.. on a Tuesday.
Get the story HERE.
Oh, and here's today's musical earworm.
-
-
