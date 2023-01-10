iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
927927
Sms*
-13°C

More Taco Bells Could Open In Saskatchewan As Part Of An Expansion

chantel-E2n6-GuBGYo-unsplash

I don't recall ever eating at a Taco Bell, but maybe it's time I seek one out.  Or at least wait till one comes to Regina.  Maybe.

It was released yesterday (on a Monday) that a bunch more will open.  

A missed opportunity - they should have announced it today.. on a Tuesday.

Get the story HERE.

Oh, and here's today's musical earworm.

 

12