A nine-year-old fan named Kenley who's battling kidney cancer says she had the "best day ever" thanks to Morgan Wallen. He met with her backstage before his show on Saturday. He even made sure she got all the autographs and photos she wanted.

During the show, Kenley made it onto the screen with a bright pink poster she made. It references two of his songs, "Thought You Should Know" and "Chasin' You". Morgan also wore a pink "Kenley Strong" bracelet she gave him.