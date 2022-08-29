WHAT. A. SONG. Hardy and Lainey Wilson have officially joined the list of country stars with murder ballads in their catalog — a list that includes Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Garth Brooks and the Chicks. The singers are sharing their brand new collaboration, a murder ballad titled "Wait in the Truck." Hardy co-wrote the song with Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt and Renee Blair, and it features compelling storytelling that paints powerfully vivid images of dramatic and chill-inducing scenes of violence, confrontation and an eventual demise. It opens with a plain-spoken recount of how the protagonist — portrayed by Hardy — crossed paths with a woman he did not know one fateful day. The song is a true country music story-telling song and tells the tale of domestic abuse and a murder as HARDY and Wilson trade off vocals.