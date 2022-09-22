iHeartRadio
Name That Sound #1 Winner


Kara correctly guessed NAME THAT SOUND #1 and won $1750 The sound was "closing a BBQ lid" We will play a new sound for $50 tonight at 6:35. Name That Sound powered by SUDS Full Service Car Wash and Extreme-Hockey Sport !

