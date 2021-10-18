Name That Sound Winner Angela Wins $4750
Angela correctly guessed "cracking an egg" and won $4750
Need to Know: Pumpkin Ninjas, Fall Sweep, Hazardous Waste DaysPumpkin Ninjas are Back! Fall Sweep Begins in Select Neighbourhoods. Fall Household Hazardous Waste Days - Keep hazardous material out of our Landfill.
Need to Know: Fall Sweep, Winter Initiative Grant, Rod Black Leaves TSNFall Sweep Begins in Select Neighbourhoods. Last Day to Apply for the Winter Initiative Grant. Longtime CFL play-by-play man Rod Black says ‘goodbye’ to TSN.
Need to Know: Active Halloween, SaskEnergy Increase, Child VaccinationsGive an Active Treat This Halloween. Proposed SaskEnergy rate increase would charge customers an additional $74 per year. Child vaccinations coming.
Robin Screen Test Footage- It'll blow your mind!All our lives we probably said 'no one could be Robin Williams'... and then along came Jamie Costa.
Need to Know: E-Scooters in the Province, Regina & Low Carbon, Fire TrainingSGI inviting feedback regarding e-scooters. Help Form Regina’s Plan for a Low-Carbon Future. Regina Airport Authority Conducting - Fire Training Continues Today.
Need to Know: Fire Training at the Airport, SK Critical Care, Pats and NHLRegina Airport Authority Conducting - Fire Training on Tuesday and Wednesday. Family Presence to be restricted in Saskatchewan Critical Care Units. Canadiens claim former Pats captain off waivers.
Need to Know: HRF Bonus Deadline, Riders Pre-Verification, SGI Road TestsHRF Bonus Prize Deadline Today (Oct. 8th). Pre-verification is back for this Week’s Riders Game. Proof of vaccination or negative test required for SGI road tests starting Oct. 25.