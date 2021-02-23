NASA RELEASES VIDEO OF MARS ROVER PERSEVERANCE'S LANDING

NASA released new video Monday (February 22nd) of the landing of its rover Perseverance on Mars last week. The footage, shot from multiple cameras on the spacecraft, shows the rover's entry, descent and landing in the planet's Jezero Crater. NASA also released a 360-degree view from Perseverance on Mars, and the first audio recordings of sounds from Mars.

