NASHVILLE KAT'S RECIPE!
Holiday Cheesy Pineapple Casserole
20 ounces crushed pineapple, drained
20 ounces pineapple chunks, cut each in half, drain and reserve ¼ cup juice
6 tablespoons flour
½ cup sugar
2 cups grated sharp white cheddar
40 Ritz crackers, crushed
½ cup salted butter, melted
In a crock pot, 2-hours on high OR oven to 350. Combine flour, sugar, cheese, juice and pineapple. Pour in deep dish pie plate or a 1 ½ qt casserole. Mix crumbs and butter then sprinkle over. Bake 35 minutes or until the top is golden brown.
Need to Know: Canada Post Stamp, Trick or Treat with REAL, Science CentreFormer Regina cartoonist honoured with Canada Post Stamp. Trick or Treat with REAL is back! The Saskatchewan Science Centre is happy to announce the launch of an exciting new visiting exhibition: Game Changers.
Need to Know: Flu Shots, RCSD Proof of Vaccination, & HRF Bonus PrizeFlu shots available for Sask. Residents. Regina Catholic School Division to require proof of vaccination for all staff and visitors to schools. HRF Bonus Prize Deadline coming up Friday (Oct. 8th).
Need to Know: Agribition Tickets, Sweep Alerts, SK Winter GamesAgribition is back in the saddle with new events, pro rodeo, and celebrity appearances to mark its 50th show. Sign up for Sweep Alerts - Fall Sweep Begins Soon. 2022 Saskatchewan Winter Games to require proof of vaccination.
Need to Know: Winter Closures, Sisters in Spirit Walk, Parks SurveyCity of Regina Outdoor Spaces - Preparing for Winter Closures. All are welcome at the Sisters in Spirit Walk today (Oct. 4th), in honour of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. Help Shape Regina’s Parks and Open Spaces - Take the Parks Master Plan Survey.
Need to Know: Pats Game Day, Proof of Vaccination, Noise on RingWhat you need to know ahead about proof of vaccination requirement, The Regina Pats Hockey Club announced plans to host a Home Opener Tailgate, The City Looks at Vehicle Noise on Ring Road.
SK Vax Verifier App is now available for downloadThe SK Vax Verifier application allows businesses and organizations to scan the proof of vaccination QR codes from customers/patrons, and validate their vaccination status.
Need to Know: Truth & Reconciliation Day, Pats New Jersey, Good NieghborsTruth and Reconciliation Day, The City is introducing Regina’s Good Neighbour Guide, Pats To Debut New Third Jersey this weekend.
Skittles Is Changing Its Green Flavor AgainApple is out; which flavor is in?