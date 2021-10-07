NASHVILLE KAT'S RECIPE!

Holiday Cheesy Pineapple Casserole

20 ounces crushed pineapple, drained

20 ounces pineapple chunks, cut each in half, drain and reserve ¼ cup juice

6 tablespoons flour

½ cup sugar

2 cups grated sharp white cheddar

40 Ritz crackers, crushed

½ cup salted butter, melted

In a crock pot, 2-hours on high OR oven to 350. Combine flour, sugar, cheese, juice and pineapple. Pour in deep dish pie plate or a 1 ½ qt casserole. Mix crumbs and butter then sprinkle over. Bake 35 minutes or until the top is golden brown.