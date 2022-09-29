National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is Tomorrow
Some time ago I took the free University of Alberta online course called "Indigenous Canada." It's twelve lesson Massive Open Online Course that explores the different histories and contemporary perspectives of Indigenous peoples living in Canada.
Each module takes a few hours each week, but is very much worth it. I learned a ton.
I would suggest taking it. It costs nothing and you'll learn much.
Also, if you're looking for an orange shirt, there are certain places to buy them in order to support the right places. Click HERE for the CTV Regina story.
Tim - in for Brandon
-
McDonald's Launching Happy Meals for AdultsWhy didn't anyone think of this sooner?
-
Need To Know: Sask Population Rises, Grey Cup Sold Out, Housing Project BeginsSask. sees highest population jump since Statistics Canada opened, Construction begins on new supportive housing project in Regina, Grey Cup in Regina Sold Out
-
HIDEY HO!! Happy Neighbour Day!! Hopefully You Have A Great NeighbourHappy Neighbour Day! Hopefully you have a great neighbour. One who will watch your house for you when you're away, water your plants, feed your pets, and help in times of need. Or just offer some great advice.
-
The New Deadpool Movie Is Coming out In 2024The King of Regina is coming back to the silver screen with a popular friend!!!
-
Need To Know: SGI, Winter Camping, National Day of Truth And ReconciliationFall, winter camping to be available at some Sask. parks, 768 distracted driving tickets handed out in August: SGI, Regina plans for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Useless Question of the Day - September 27thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
People With These 6 Dog Breeds Make the Best Romantic PartnersIf the generalization that dog owners make better partners, pet experts and therapists say people who own these 6 dog breeds are the most romantic.
-
Need to Know: Produce Donations, Thanksgiving Dinner cost increase, Airport Emergency ExerciseRegina non-profit collecting produce donations to help feed children. Find out how much more Thanksgiving dinner will cost Canadians this year. Regina Airport Authority to Conduct Emergency Exercise today.
-
Useless Question of the Day - September 26thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!