National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is Tomorrow

Some time ago I took the free University of Alberta online course called "Indigenous Canada." It's twelve lesson Massive Open Online Course that explores the different histories and contemporary perspectives of Indigenous peoples living in Canada.

Each module takes a few hours each week, but is very much worth it. I learned a ton.

I would suggest taking it. It costs nothing and you'll learn much.

Also, if you're looking for an orange shirt, there are certain places to buy them in order to support the right places. Click HERE for the CTV Regina story.

Tim - in for Brandon