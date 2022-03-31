Need to Know: 2023 World Juniors, SGI Scam, RCMP Heritage Centre

Special Council Meeting scheduled for April 1

A special meeting of City Council will be held Friday, April 1 at 8:30 a.m. in accordance with authority provided in The Cities Act.

The meeting agenda will include consideration of a 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship report. The report will include recommendations for Regina and Saskatoon’s joint bid to host the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Saskatchewan.

The meeting agenda, along with the report containing Administration’s recommendations, will be posted by 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 31 on Regina.ca/meetings.

Scam alert!! Fake rebate text circulating – Don’t click that link!

Many people across Saskatchewan have received a phony text from scammers urging them to click a link to “apply” for their SGI rebates.

If you receive the text, don’t click that link! While $100 rebates are being issued to vehicle owners later this spring, customers do not have to apply for them. Anyone who is eligible will be mailed a cheque, as long as their mailing address is up-to-date.

For accurate information about the upcoming SGI rebates, please visit SGI’s actual website: https://www.sgi.sk.ca/news?title=2022-rebates

RCMP Heritage Centre Reopening

After a three-month hiatus the RCMP Heritage Centre in Regina will reopen Friday (April 1st)!

During the three months the centre focused on maintenance, cleaning and restructuring.

The centre won’t charge admission Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm to celebrate the reopening.