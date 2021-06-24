Need to Know: 2nd doses, e-vehicle bylaws, and disaster relief

Effective, 8:00 a.m., June 24, 2021, residents are eligible for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine a minimum of 28 days after they receive the first dose. This means that as of June 24, second dose eligibility is open to any resident who received their first dose on or before May 27.

Residents who received their first COVID-19 immunization on May 28 will be eligible for their second dose on June 25; May 29 is eligible on June 26; and so on.

Regina residents are asking city council to revise the e-vehicle bylaw.

Regina Police Service tweeted out last week that motorized scooters and Segways are not legally allowed in public areas.

This is because one-wheeled skateboards and hoverboards can't be registered.

SGI has a role to play in this issue, as it needs to adjust provincial legislation that is preventing these motorized vehicles from being on the roadways.

The city is applying for disaster relief after flooding.

After the storm on June 11th, residents were left with damages not covered by insurance.

The city estimates the storm will cost the average individual over $5,000 and the average community over $25,000.

At least 140 to 200 homes have requested assistance for damage since the storm. The damage is estimated to cost $250,000 in total. Service Regina said it received more than 300 service requests during the storm.

Residents can apply through the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program.

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/environment-public-health-and-safety/access-funding-through-the-provincial-disaster-assistance-program

