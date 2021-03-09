Need to Know: 911 fees going up, Tenille Arts Top 10, & Pats Captain

Sask. to double 911 fees following system upgrade

Saskatchewan residents will soon see a jump in fees associated with 911.

According to a news release from the province, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) is upgrading its 911 technology. The increase, set to go into effect April 7, is meant to fund this transition.

Saskatchewan residents currently pay $0.94 monthly, which will soon double to $1.88 monthly.

Tenille Arts officially cracked the Top 10 with Somebody Like That!

Yesterday Tenille Arts scored her first Top 10 in the States! Her producer Alex became the first solo female producer to have a Top 10 single at country radio by a female artist.

Nijhoff named 80th captain in Pats franchise history

Logan Nijhoff will don the ‘C’ this season for the Regina Pats.

Nijhoff was named the 80th captain in Pats history Monday morning, as the club unveiled its leadership group for the upcoming 2020-21 WHL East Division Hub.

Joining Nijhoff in the leadership group are defencemen Kyle Walker and Ryker Evans, who will serve as full-time assistant captains. Wearing an ‘A’ for home games this season will be forward Carson Denomie, while Drew Englot will wear an ‘A’ for away games.

Pats open the season Friday vs. PA