Need to Know: A Couple ways to get rid of your Christmas Tree, and Freezin for a Reason!

Treecycle Your Christmas Tree at the Yard Waste Depot

Residents can “Treecycle” their trees for free at the Yard Waste Depot, Monday to Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Trees will be accepted until January 31, 2023. Natural wreaths and garland are also accepted.

Please remove all tinsel, decorations and ornaments from your natural decorations and remove any disposal bag. Any plastic bags or wrap should be placed in the garbage bin on site.

Thinking of getting a real tree next Christmas? Donate your artificial one to a local charity or second-hand store. Visit the Waste Wizard Tool to learn where you can donate your artificial tree.

Residents dropped off almost 43 tonnes of recycled trees to the depot last season – the weight of two-and-a-half Regina Transit buses – which is converted to valuable compost material. In the spring, that compost will be offered to residents at no charge. Details on the Compost Giveaway will be provided in the new year.

Learn more at Regina.ca/waste

2023 Regina Scout Tree Pickup

For a $12 donation Regina Scouts will have your tree picked up, doing pickups on January 7th and 14th.

For details to register https://my.forms.app/2ndreginascouts/scouttree

Freezin for a Reason

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐈𝐍 𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐒𝐎𝐍 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧! Visit the link at the bottom of this post to register or donate today. We have an ambitious fundraising goal this year, and we know that with our great supporters' help we can smash that goal.



Plunges are taking place in 𝐒𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐀𝐓𝐎𝐎𝐍 and 𝐑𝐄𝐆𝐈𝐍𝐀 this year - it's a Battle of Two Cities! Let's all get #FreezinForAReason in support of Special Olympics Saskatchewan.



Are you ready to take the plunge?

Register or donate here: https://www.specialolympics.ca/sas.../news/2023-polar-plunge