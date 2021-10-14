Need to Know: Active Halloween, SaskEnergy Increase, Child Vaccinations

Give an Active Treat This Halloween

Once again, residents can purchase Healthy Halloween passes at the City of Regina’s major recreation centres to share a free skate or swim with friends and family for Halloween this year.

Healthy Halloween passes are available for purchase from October 13 to 31 at the Fieldhouse, Lawson Aquatic Centre, North West Leisure Centre, and Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre.

These passes provide an alternative for residents who want to encourage healthy lifestyles in children this Halloween. It’s our way of supporting active children in our city.

Here’s how the passes work: residents can purchase passes in packages of 12 for $6 (GST included). Children who get a pass this Halloween can use the pass for free admission to any of our facilities, a free public skate or a free leisure swim.

You can purchase passes at one of our major recreation centers from now until October 31.

Proposed SaskEnergy rate increase would charge customers an additional $74 per year

Saskatchewan residents will be paying around $75 more per year for heat, under a recommended increase to SaskEnergy’s natural gas commodity rate.

Saskatchewan’s Rate Review Panel has recommended the provincial government approve SaskEnergy’s application to increase its commodity rate by 28.1 per cent to 12.78 cents per cubic metre, or $3.20 per gigajoule.

The increase will help pay off the outstanding balance in the Gas Cost Variance Account (GCVA) by Oct. 31, 2023.

While the additional costs will vary by customer, on average residential customers will see an increase of $74 per year, $361 for small commercial customers and $4,713 for large commercial customers.

The rate increase would come into effect on Nov. 1, 2021.

Child vaccinations coming

The provinces Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Shahab briefed the province in a teleconference yesterday saying parents should be ready to get their children between five and eleven vaccinated by November.