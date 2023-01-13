Need to Know: Adapted Basketball, Sakatchewan's Skies in 2023, Medication Shortage

Adapted Basketball

Adapted Basketball is a great way to introduce children ages 5-7 to basketball.

Designed for kids experiencing difficulties with gross motor development and community participation, this class offers a variety of skills while remembering the importance of teamwork!

There is still time to register your little one! https://bit.ly/3WWjln3

What to watch for in Saskatchewan's night skies in 2023

FEBRUARY 1 – NEW COMET "C/2022 E3 ZTF" VISIBLE

MAY 17 – JUPITER OCCULTED BY THE MOON

METEOR SHOWERS:

The Perseids meteor shower occurs annually from July 17 to Aug. 24. The shower is set to peak this year from Aug. 12 to 13.

For the Leonids, the shower is due to peak from Nov. 17 to 19, while Geminids is supposed to peak in visibility from Dec. 14 to 15.

OCTOBER 14 – PARTIAL SOLAR ECLIPSE

AN INCREASE IN NORTHERN LIGHTS:

As the sun approaches the height of its 11-year cycle, an increase in northern lights in Saskatchewan can be expected.

For more details: https://regina.ctvnews.ca/here-s-what-to-watch-out-for-in-saskatchewan-s-night-skies-in-2023-1.6226933

Cough, cold and pain medication shortages continue for Sask. Pharmacists

CTV spoke to 17 different pharmacies in Regina. All of them said they are experiencing medication shortages in some capacity.

Many told CTV that children’s pain medication and adult cough and cold medications are consistently back ordered. Some pharmacies said they have not received shipments in over a month.

For more: https://regina.ctvnews.ca/empty-shelves-cough-cold-and-pain-medication-shortages-continue-for-sask-pharmacists-1.622869