Need to Know: Affordability Cheques, Agribition and Yellowstone, Highway Hotline App

$500 affordability cheque distribution to begin this week

The distribution of $500 affordability cheques from the Saskatchewan government will begin this week.

The province said approximately 900,000 cheques will be delivered, as part of the Four-Point Affordability Plan.

All Saskatchewan residents who are 18 or older as of Dec. 31, 2022, who has filed a tax return in Saskatchewan for the 2021 tax year will receive a cheque, the province said.

Canadian Western Agribition is mounting up to host actors from the TV hit drama Yellowstone

Fans of the series Yellowstone are in for a treat, as bunkhouse actors Ian Bohen (Ryan) and Denim Richards (Colby Mayfield) are confirmed to make an appearance at the Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) on Thursday, Dec. 1.

In an announcement post on Agribition’s social media, Bohen and Richards express their excitement to attend the show and encourage followers to come to meet them.

Fans wishing to get up close with the stars can purchase meet-and-greet tickets from the CWA office on Tuesday, Nov.15. More details to follow.

A full schedule of events can be found at agribition.com.

Highway Hotline smartphone app now available

Motorists travelling in Saskatchewan can now download an updated Highway Hotline app for their smartphone to check road conditions.

The province said a new version of the Highway Hotline includes cleaner graphics and added functions like an expanded route-planning feature that includes road conditions.

Last winter the province said the hotline set a record with nearly 13 million hits.

The new app is available free of cost at Google Play and the Apple Store by searching Saskatchewan Highway Hotline.