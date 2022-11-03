Need to Know: Affordability Cheques, Yard Waste Depot, Free Workouts for Veterans

$500 affordability cheque distribution to begin week of Nov. 14

The distribution of $500 affordability cheques from the Saskatchewan government will begin the week of Nov. 14, the province said in a news release.

The province said approximately 900,000 cheques will be delivered, as part of the Four-Point Affordability Plan.

All Saskatchewan residents who are 18 or older as of Dec. 31, 2022, who has filed a tax return in Saskatchewan for the 2021 tax year will receive a cheque, the province said.

Last Days for the Yard Waste Depot

If you still have yard waste you want to drop off at the Yard Waste Depot, the last day it will be open is November 5.

The depot is located south of the Fleet Street Landfill (with a separate entrance allowing residents to drop off yard waste free of charge without interacting with Landfill operations.

The Yard Waste Depot is open spring to fall, seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., including statutory holidays. Entry gates will be closed 15 minutes prior to closing to allow vehicles to unload and exit by closing time.

Free Workouts for Veterans

In honour of Remembrance Day, Planet Fitness Regina is inviting veterans and active-duty military to work out for free from November 7th through November 15th.