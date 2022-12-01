iHeartRadio
Need to Know: Agribition Day 4, QCM, Amazing Race

Agribition Day 4

Today is your chance to meet Ian Bohen and Denim Richards AKA Ryan and Colby from YellowStone!

For meet and greet details and tickets: click here! 

 

Registration for QCM

Registration for the 2023 Queen City Marathon will open today (December 1st) at 9:00 AM.

For more details and to register for the September 8th – 10th race weekend https://runqcm.ca/

 

The Amazing Race Canada Is Back And Casting Teams For Season 9!

Canada’s Favourite Summertime Adventure is back and looking for a new cast of teams to race for the biggest prize in the country.

Grab a partner that you have a pre-existing relationship and send them a video – with your story and why you think you should be on the starting line and have shot at winning it all! 

For registration details click here!

 

 

 

 

 

