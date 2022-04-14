Need to Know: Agribition, Regina Pats and basketball

Agribition is seeing some changes this year.

Highlights include:

- Maple Leaf Finals Pro Rodeo with additional entertainment

- Return of the CWA Education Program for school groups

- Renewed food experience

- Expanded Bison programming

- Agribition Beef Supreme, presented by CN

Canadian Western Agribition is set to run Nov. 28 to Dec. 3, 2022 at the REAL District in Regina, Sask.

The Regina Pats have had their two games in Winnipeg rescheduled.

The Pats were set to play in Winnipeg Today and Friday, however, the WHL has rescheduled both games and they will now take place at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday in Regina.

A group called Buckets and Borders is planning 3 new basketball court renos in Regina.

The outdoor court at Scott Collegiate centre will receive new backboards and rims, new fencing and a full-court mural.

Afterwards, two Regent Park Courts, where the group will work with an Indigenous artist to design a mural that will stretch across brand new asphalt. The courts will also receive new backboards and rims.