Need to Know: Agribition Starts, Registration for QCM, Kettle Campaign Volunteers

First Day of Agribition!

Today only admission is free to get you in for day 1!

On top of free admission there is also a free pancake breakfast from 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM in the Ag Ex building!

For the full schedule and all your Agribition details https://www.agribition.com/

Registration for QCM

Registration for the 2023 Queen City Marathon will open this Thursday (December 1st) at 9:00 AM.

For more details and to register for the September 8th – 10th race weekend https://runqcm.ca/

Salvation Army looking to add volunteers for annual Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army launched its Christmas Kettle Campaign last week and is looking for more volunteers to help out.

Until the end of the holiday season, the organization will have volunteers at local malls and major shopping centres collecting donations to help those less fortunate in the community.

Salvation Army will also be operating at full capacity for the first time since the pandemic slowed operations in 2020.

The campaign raised over $236,000 in Regina last year.

This year the organization is hoping to raise over $240,000 this holiday season.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer: https://www.havenofhope.ca