Need to Know: Agribition Tickets, Sweep Alerts, SK Winter Games

Agribition is back in the saddle with new events, pro rodeo, and celebrity appearances to mark its 50th show

Admission passes and all tickets are now on sale for the 50th celebration of Canadian Western Agribition (CWA).

To kick off the 50th celebration on Monday November 22nd, gate admission is free all day long, courtesy of CN. The show officially opens with the Burning of the Brand ceremony at 10 a.m., followed by a free pancake breakfast until noon.

Other new events at Agribition include:

Agribiton BBQ Supreme: the best grill-masters and pit bosses from across Canada compete for a spot at the World Championships in Kansas City!

Cirque du Medieval: Full Contact Jousting is back! This time with sword fighting competition and birds of prey. All tickets just $15.

Ladies Breakaway Roping: An exciting new rodeo event will be part of the Maple Leaf Finals Rodeo, showing off the roping skills of some of the best women in the sport.

The Maple Leaf Finals Rodeo (presented by Ford) returns with full performances from Wednesday Nov.24 – Saturday Nov. 27. Canada’s best rodeo athletes will compete for over $100,000 in prize money and the title of circuit champion.

The first night of rodeo is free, courtesy of the Mosaic Co. and will highlight Saskatchewan’s Indigenous heritage and culture. Thursday’s rodeo performance is dedicated to Saskatchewan’s first responders, thanks to the Co-op Refinery, and Friday’s rodeo will pay tribute to the people and companies in Saskatchewan’s energy industry (presented by Ritchie Bros.).

Saskatchewan’s most unique trade show also returns, with more than 300 vendors selling everything from jewelry, toys, ranch supplies and more just in time for Christmas. To wrap things up after Saturday’s rodeo performance, the Party on the Dirt cabaret also returns with a mechanical bull and plenty of dancing!

All tickets and passes can be purchased from the CWA office, online at agribition.com, or at the Brandt Centre box office. Full schedule of events can also be found at agribition.com The 2021 show will take place at Evraz Place, November 22-27.

Agribition will be following all Public Health Orders. More information about entry requirements and COVID-19, visit: agribition.com/covid

Sign up for Sweep Alerts - Fall Sweep Begins Soon

Later this month, city crews will begin the Fall Street Sweep in areas across the city to keep our roads clean, clear storm drains and reduce any drainage issues.

The Fall Sweep Program occurs in areas with mature trees including the Crescents, Cathedral, Lakeview, North Central, Centre Square and Heritage neighbourhoods. Residents living in these areas are encouraged to sign up for Sweep Alerts now.

Sweep Alerts provide notification by text, email, phone or e-calendar in advance of the work, so residents know when their street will be swept. Sign up for alerts at Regina.ca/sweep.

Parking off-street and sharing driveways with neighbours allows the sweeper to access curbs, parking lanes and catch basins to pick up leaves and reduce neighbourhood drainage issues.

Watch for further notifications about the fall sweep.

2022 Saskatchewan Winter Games to require proof of vaccination

Those attending the games will need to get their last shot at least two weeks before their arrival at the Games, and will need to show proof of vaccination. Proof of a negative COVID-19 test will not be accepted as an alternative.

The requirement applies to athletes, coaches, managers, mission staff, officials, volunteers, media, event staff and spectators.

The Winter Games are scheduled to take place in Regina from February 20th to 26th, 2022.