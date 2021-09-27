Need to Know: Agribition Update, QR codes, Water Pressure

Agribition Update

Canadian Western Agribition provided an update over the weekend that the event will follow all Saskatchewan Public Health Orders including the following measures:

Admission & Entry

CWA will accept proof of full vaccination, including 14 day waiting period

CWA will accept proof of an approved negative COVID-19 test, valid for 72 hours

Masking

As Of September 17, masking is currently required in all indoor public spaces. The masking order will be reviewed by health officials in October

Important details and COVID-19 FAQs can be found at Agribition.com/COVID

The deadline for exhibitor entries/refunds is October 1.

QR codes removed from Sask. vaccination records due to privacy breach

QR codes are being temporarily removed from Saskatchewan COVID-19 vaccination records due a privacy breach.

The Government of Saskatchewan said the vaccination records of up to 19 residents have the potential to display another person’s QR code.

The province said one person’s information has been “erroneously captured” and has been contacted. The Office of the Information and Privacy Officer of Saskatchewan has been made aware of the issue.

“There have been three reports of people receiving that individual’s information within their QR code,” David Church, vice president of programs and technology at eHealth Saskatchewan, said Friday afternoon.

The province added anyone who has noticed another person’s name associated with their QR code should contact eHealth Saskatchewan’s Privacy Officer at privacyandaccess@eHealthsask.ca.

Residents in Moose Jaw could experience water pressure loss due to Pumphouse work

A planned shutdown of the Northeast Reservoir Pumphouse began yesterday which has left The City of Moose Jaw advising its residents that they may experience some reduced water pressure this week.

The shutdown is expected to last until Friday and there will be no water supply interruption during the shutdown.