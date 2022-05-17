Need to Know: Alcohol in Parks, Summer Programs, QCX

Possible rule changes coming for public alcohol consumption in parks: Sask. govt.

The Sask. government is looking to provide municipalities and park authorities with the discretion to allow alcohol consumption in public parks.

The amendment would only affect municipal parks, with no rule changes for provincial parks.

The proposed amendment is currently in its first reading, and if passed unanimously in the house this week, it could be in effect for this coming summer.

https://regina.ctvnews.ca/possible-rule-changes-coming-for-public-alcohol-consumption-in-parks-sask-govt-1.5905815

Free Children’s Summer Program!

Registration is available today (May 17), make sure to check out the the Free Children's Summer Program!

Formerly known as PlayEscapes, children aged 5-12 will be led through various play opportunities that helps develop and foster life skills, creativity, physical fitness and positive self-image.

Register online at https://bit.ly/3ssRmOx or call the PlayLine at 306-777-PLAY (7529).

Queen City Ex Acts

Today the QCX we'll be announcing another amazing act hitting the Original 16 Stage!

Also from the QCX “Due to unforeseen circumstances, headliner Ice Cube is unable to perform at QCX this year. We are as bummed out as you, but the show must go on.”